The McAllen man whose body was found washed ashore on South Padre Island this week has been identified as 67-year-old Nelson Melendez. Melendez had suffered a gunshot wound to his head.

Investigators are waiting for autopsy results to determine if Melendez was a homicide victim or if he took his own life. Melendez’ body was spotted by a beachgoer just north of Andy Bowie Park Monday morning.