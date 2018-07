Police are asking for your help in tracking down the driver of a vehicle that struck and killed a man northeast of Edinburg Monday night and kept on going. It happened a little after 10 near FM 1925 and Sunflower Road. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

DPS investigators don’t have a description of the vehicle nor its driver, and are urging anyone who may have seen the incident to contact them at 565-7600. Authorities are still working to confirm the identity of the victim.