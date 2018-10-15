Home TEXAS Authorities Search For Man Who Hit News Van, Took Police Car
(AP) – Authorities say they’re searching for a man accused of crashing into a Houston television station’s news van and then driving off with a police vehicle.

KPRC-TV reports one of its news vans was sideswiped by another vehicle early Monday morning at a downtown Houston intersection.  Photographer Damon Sales says the other driver tried to carjack the news van.  When two officers arrived, the unidentified man pushed one officer down, dragged the other out of their patrol vehicle and drove away with their patrol car.  Police say the news crew and one officer had minor injuries.

Police say a teenager who had been arrested and was in the back of the police vehicle was let out by the suspect a few blocks away.  The vehicle was found empty several miles away.

