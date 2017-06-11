Authorities Searching For Missing Elderly Weslaco-Area Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for an elderly rural Weslaco man who hasn’t been seen since late Monday morning. The Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office has activated the Regional Alert System for 78 year old Martin Alaniz. Alaniz was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Monday walking south near Mile 4-1/2 West and Mile 12 North in a rural neighborhood north of Weslaco. Family members say Alaniz has heart problems and a mental condition. If you think you see him, call the Hidalgo County Sheriff’s Office at 383-8114.

(Photo Courtesy of HCSO)