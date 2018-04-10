Home TEXAS Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow
Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow
TEXAS
0

Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow

0
0
BOW AND ARROW
now viewing

Authorities Seek Person Who Fatally Wounded Dog With Arrow

MITCH MCCONNELL
now playing

McConnell Says FBI Didn't Corroborate Claims

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour
now playing

Melania Trump Visits School In Malawi, Part Of Africa Tour

John Demers, Mark Flynn
now playing

Anti-Doping Groups Cheer Indictment Of Russians

SOCIAL MEDIA MOBILE PHONE
now playing

Poll: Young Americans Say Online Bullying A Serious Problem

AFGHANISTAN KABUL
now playing

1 US Military Member Killed In Afghanistan

William Clyde Allen III. Allen,
now playing

Utah Vet Confessed To Sending Ricin Envelopes, Officials Say

INDONESIA QUAKE RELIEFE FROM FRENCH
now playing

French Rescuers Detect Signs Of Life In Quake

SOUTH CAROLINA SHOOTING 5 OFFICERS INJURED 1 DEAD
now playing

SC Orders Flags To Half-Staff After Shooting

gavel
now playing

Judge Exonerates Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 19 Years

BETO O ROURKE
now playing

Beto O'Rourke Campaign Rally Returns To Borderland Next Week

(AP) – Houston-area authorities are trying to find the person who shot an arrow into a dog that later died from its injuries.

Authorities at a Wednesday news conference said a woman found the shepherd mix on Sunday with an arrow protruding from its neck. Authorities said the dog died Monday during its second surgery.  X-rays showed that the hunting arrow went through the dog’s thorax, diaphragm and liver.  Harris County Sheriff Ed Gonzalez says the dog suffered a “slow and painful death.”

Gonzalez says, “It was a sadistic act of violence possibly committed by a deeply disturbed individual who likely poses a continued threat to our community.”  The nonprofit Crime Stoppers of Houston is offering a reward of up to $7,500 for any information leading to the identification of the suspect.

Related posts:

  1. Lawsuit Accuses Facebook Of Enabling Human Traffickers
  2. American Airlines Soon To Service Harlingen
  3. Edinburg Donates $1M To UTRGV
  4. Student Dies, 3 More Hurt In Dallas-Area School Bus Crash
Related Posts
gavel

Judge Exonerates Man Wrongly Imprisoned For 19 Years

jsalinas 0
BETO O ROURKE

Beto O’Rourke Campaign Rally Returns To Borderland Next Week

jsalinas 0
mesquite-isd-school-bus-crash

Student Dies, 3 More Hurt In Dallas-Area School Bus Crash

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video