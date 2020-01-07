LOCALTRENDING

Authorities Turn Up Suspect Hit And Run Vehicle

They’ve found the suspect vehicle, but no suspect yet in a deadly New Year’s Day hit and run northwest of Alton.

DPS troopers Tuesday located the vehicle believed to have struck and killed 46-year-old Ronald Barker, who was walking near the intersection of La Homa Road and Mile 9 the evening of January 1st. The vehicle was found at a home near Mile 9 and Bentsen Palm Drive – less than a mile from the scene of the deadly accident.

Investigators are now processing the vehicle for evidence while still working to turn up the driver.

