Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

More arrests for voter fraud in the Rio Grande Valley – this time in Hidalgo. The Texas Attorney General’s Office says authorities have arrested three women in connection with a voter assistance fraud scheme during the city’s runoff election in 2016.

One of the women arrested, Marcela Gutierrez, is charged with illegal voting – a felony, and unlawfully assisting a voter – a misdemeanor. Two fellow campaign workers, Sylvia Arjona and Sara Ornelas, are also charged with unlawful voter assistance. The three are alleged to have taken advantage of elderly or disabled voters to steal votes for the candidate the women were working for.

The arrests related to the 2016 Hidalgo election come a little more than a month after several voter fraud arrests in connection with last November’s Edinburg city elections.