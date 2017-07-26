Home NATIONAL Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise
Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise
Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise

Authorities Warn Virtual Kidnapping Scams Are On The Rise

(AP) – Police and federal agents are warning that so-called virtual kidnappings are on the rise, and dozens of people already have found themselves terrorized into giving money to con artists.

Officials say that in the fake kidnappings, the callers demand that the victims remain on the phone so they don’t have a chance to call their loved ones.

Los Angeles police Capt. William Hayes, who commands the Robbery Homicide Division, says the department alone has received more than 250 reports of such crimes in the past two years, and people have wired more than $100,000.

Hayes says that by comparison, actual kidnappings for ransom are rare. Los Angeles police typically receive 10 to 15 cases a year, including kidnappings performed by other family members and acquaintances.

