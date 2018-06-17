Home LOCAL Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito
Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito

0
0
BODY FOUND
now viewing

Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito

jobs-employement-unemployment
now playing

Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month

FBI
now playing

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Clinic

city of edinburg
now playing

Edinburg Finds New City Manager

IMMIGRANT CHILDREN DETAINED
now playing

Houston Warehouse Eyed As Shelter For Immigrant Children

BORDER PATROL ARRESTING ILLEGAL IMMIGRANT CHILDREN
now playing

Congressman: Youth Shelter Reflects Flawed Immigration Plan

murder
now playing

2 Charged With Murder After 2 Bodies Found In Car

Trump Confidant Roger Stone Testifies Before House Intelligence Committee
now playing

Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian

Migrant ship passengers represent 31 countries
now playing

Migrant Ship Passengers Represent 31 Countries

RUDY GIULIANI
now playing

Giuliani Says Trump Could Issue Pardons After Russia Probe

U.S. President Trump hosts a joint press conference with Japan’s Prime Minister Abe in Palm Beach
now playing

Erosion Of Immigrant Protections Began With Trump Inaugural

Authorities are working to identify the person found buried south of San Benito Friday. Cameron County sheriff’s deputies responded to rural property on the 31-thousand block of FM 2520 South Sam Houston Boulevard, where cadaver dogs sniffed out the body.

Sheriff’s officials were notified about the body by Mission police who’ve been investigating the disappearance of a Mission man. 35-year-old Henry Jorge Gonzalez was last seen June 7th in Donna on his way to work in San Benito. His 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck was found last Monday abandoned in a field southwest of Monte Alto.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.

Related posts:

  1. Authorities Find Truck Belonging To Missing Mission Man
  2. 5 Dead As SUV Chased By Border Patrol Crashes
  3. Starr County Woman Hit With 50-Year Prison Sentence For Deadly Drunk Driving Wreck
  4. Trump Adviser Roger Stone Reveals New Meeting With Russian
Related Posts
jobs-employement-unemployment

Valley Unemployment Declines For Fourth Straight Month

jsalinas 0
FBI

FBI Raids Edinburg Medical Clinic

jsalinas 0
city of edinburg

Edinburg Finds New City Manager

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video