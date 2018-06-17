Authorities Work To Identify Body Buried Near San Benito

Authorities are working to identify the person found buried south of San Benito Friday. Cameron County sheriff’s deputies responded to rural property on the 31-thousand block of FM 2520 South Sam Houston Boulevard, where cadaver dogs sniffed out the body.

Sheriff’s officials were notified about the body by Mission police who’ve been investigating the disappearance of a Mission man. 35-year-old Henry Jorge Gonzalez was last seen June 7th in Donna on his way to work in San Benito. His 2017 Ford F-350 pickup truck was found last Monday abandoned in a field southwest of Monte Alto.

Texas Rangers are assisting in the investigation.