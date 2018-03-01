Home TEXAS Autopsy: 3-Year-Old Indian Girl A Homicide Victim
Sherin Mathews

(AP) – An autopsy report shows a 3-year-old girl whose body was found in a culvert near her suburban Dallas home died from “homicidal violence.”  Sherin Mathews, who was adopted in 2016 from an orphanage in India, had been missing for two weeks before her body was found in Richardson on Oct. 24.

Steven Kurtz with the Dallas County medical examiner’s office said Wednesday that Sherin was a victim of homicide, but that he couldn’t provide any other details at this point.

Wesley Mathews

Sherin’s father, Wesley Mathews, told investigators that Sherin choked to death on her milk. He is charged with felony injury to a child.  Her mother, Sini Mathews, is charged with child abandonment.  Richardson police have released few details of their investigation.

