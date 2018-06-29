Home TEXAS Autopsy Confirms Texas Church Gunman Died By Suicide
Autopsy Confirms Texas Church Gunman Died By Suicide
TEXAS
0

Autopsy Confirms Texas Church Gunman Died By Suicide

0
0
TEXAS SUTHERLAND SHOOTING
now viewing

Autopsy Confirms Texas Church Gunman Died By Suicide

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Second Respite Center In McAllen A Possibility

GATESVILLE HOSPITAL EXPLOSION
now playing

2nd Worker Dies From Hospital Explosion

flood valley flood 2018
now playing

Hidalgo County To Invest In Flood Clean Up

ASYLUM SEEKERS IMMIGRATANT IMMIGRANT FAMILIES
now playing

Growing Number Of Asylum Seekers Causes Overflow At McAllen Immigrant Center

FAMILY SEPARATION
now playing

Catholic Priests Vote To Oppose Immigrant Family Separations

GREG+ABBOTT123456789+SF
now playing

Texas' Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs

MARYLAND SHOOTING AT GAZETTE THE 5 THAT WERE KILLED
now playing

Professionalism Of Slain Newspaper Employees Recalled

Spain rescues 90 migrants crossing from Morocco
now playing

Spain Rescues 90 Migrants Crossing From Morocco

Buena Ventura Martin-Godinez, from Guatemala
now playing

Anxious Migrant Mother Waits In US For A Daughter Taken Away

JAROD RAMOS MARYLAND SHOOTER AT GAZETT
now playing

Shooter Barricaded Exit To Prevent Escape

(AP) – An autopsy has confirmed that the gunman who killed more than two dozen people at a Texas church last year died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The autopsy, released Thursday by the Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office, says 26-year-old Devin Patrick Kelley also was shot in the torso and the left leg.The November attack at the First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs was the worst mass shooting in Texas history.

Kelley opened fire during Sunday services and was later found dead in a vehicle after he was shot and chased by two men who heard the gunfire at the church.  The autopsy, first reported on by San Antonio TV station KENS, also says toxicology tests detected marijuana and anti-anxiety drugs in his system.

Related posts:

  1. 4 People Shot During Fight Involving Neighbors
  2. Study: Texas, New Mexico Get Low Marks For Child Well-Being
  3. Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing
  4. DAVIS RANKIN
Related Posts
GATESVILLE HOSPITAL EXPLOSION

2nd Worker Dies From Hospital Explosion

jsalinas 0
GREG+ABBOTT123456789+SF

Texas’ Republican Governor Urges Trump To Scrap Tariffs

jsalinas 0
Danny Paul Bible

Texas Executes Man Condemned For 1979 Killing

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video