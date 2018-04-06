Autopsy Identifies Truck Driver Killed In Fiery Crash In Louisiana As Edinburg Man

Authorities have identified an Edinburg man as the driver of a tractor-trailer rig that triggered a chain reaction crash in which he and three other people were killed last month in Louisiana.

The Saint Tammany Parish coroner identifies the local victim as 80-year-old Elmer Laporte, and says he died of blunt force trauma and thermal injuries in the fiery multi-vehicle wreck May 26th.

Louisiana officials say Laporte’s 18-wheeler failed to stop as it approached stalled traffic on Interstate 12 near Covington. The big rig jackknifed and exploded in flames, and the fire engulfed three other vehicles. Six other vehicles were damaged in the crash.