Autopsy Pending For Former San Benito Teacher Found Dead

Authorities and family members are awaiting the results of an autopsy to learn what caused the death of a missing San Benito woman, although San Benito police have ruled out foul play.

Marta Elva Moreno was found dead Wednesday, one week after she was reported missing. It was the pilot of a crop duster who spotted her body, which was lying in a ditch near her car that was in a field off of Ratliff Road south of Williams Road. The location is a couple of miles south of where Moreno had been last heard from. She had called a family member from her car, although Moreno, who suffered from dementia, was unable to say where she was.

A police pin of her cellphone found it to be near the Tractor Supply store.