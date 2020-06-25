Autopsy Pending On Remains Found During Search For Missing Attorney

Authorities are waiting for autopsy results to learn the identity of the person whose remains were found on a property in La Feria Wednesday.

Harlingen police had secured a search warrant for the property along Kansas City Road Tuesday in connection with the 3-year-old investigation into missing Harlingen attorney Ernesto Gonzales. Gonzales disappeared July 18th 2017.

Family members say he was last seen at his South F Street law office. Police say the autopsy will confirm the person’s identity and could provide a preliminary cause of death.