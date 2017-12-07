Home TEXAS Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs
Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs
TEXAS
Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs

Autopsy: Texas A&M Fraternity Member Died Of Alcohol, Drugs

(AP) – Autopsy results show a Texas A&M University student whose body was found last year at his fraternity house died of an accidental drug and alcohol overdose.

The Brazos (BRAZ’-uhs) County Sheriff’s Office says Sigma Phi Epsilon member Matthew Hayes of Beaumont was discovered unresponsive Dec. 6 in his bedroom.

The Travis County Medical Examiner’s Office on Monday said the 20-year-old sophomore died of a lethal mixture of alcohol and drugs, including hydrocodone. The death was ruled accidental.

Authorities say Hayes attended a formal event the night of Dec. 5 in Bryan, then returned to the fraternity house in College Station. Other members believed Hayes was asleep the next day until he missed an afternoon function and his body was found.

