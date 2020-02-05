Avalanche In Turkey Wipes Out Rescue Team; 38 Dead Overall

Emergency service members work in the snow around overturned vehicles, near the town of Bahcesaray, Van province, eastern Turkey, Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. An avalanche slammed into a mountain road in the province, which borders Iran, wiping out a huge team of rescue workers sent to find two people missing in an earlier avalanche. (Yilmaz Sonmez/IHA via AP)

(AP) – Turkish officials say a second avalanche has slammed into a mountain road in eastern Turkey, killing at least 33 rescue workers. Another 53 emergency workers were injured in Wednesday’s avalanche and others are still buried under the snow. The emergency crew had been sent to the site to find two people who were missing after an avalanche on Tuesday.

In all, 38 people have died on the highway near the mountain town of Bahcesehir in Van province, which borders Iran.

A local governor said more than 30 emergency workers were rescued from under the snow or climbed out themselves Wednesday and were hospitalized.