Avenatti Could Face 335 Years In Prison

United States Attorney Nick Hanna, right, looks on as Acting Special Agent in Charge Ryan Kormer, left, announces the latest on new federal charges against attorney Michael Avenatti during a news conference in Los Angeles on Thursday, April 11, 2019. The indictment announced Thursday alleges Avenatti stole millions of dollars from clients, didn't pay taxes, committed bank fraud and lied during bankruptcy proceedings. (AP Photo/Richard Vogel)

(AP) – Attorney Michael Avenatti could face a sentence of 335 years in prison if convicted of charges in a 36-count federal indictment.

The indictment announced Thursday in Los Angeles alleges Avenattti stole millions of dollars from clients, didn’t pay taxes, committed bank fraud and lied during bankruptcy proceedings.

U.S. Attorney Nick Hanna says the four areas of alleged criminal conduct are all linked to each other because money generated from one set of alleged crimes appears in other sets of alleged crimes.

Officials say a private jet co-owned by Avenatti was seized Wednesday as part of the ongoing investigation. Avenatti has tweeted denials of all the allegations and says he will plead not guilty.