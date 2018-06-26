Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

(AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says his department can’t reunite separated kids with their migrant parents as long as the parents are in detention awaiting resolution of their immigration cases.

Azar told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that current federal law only allows a 20-day period for parents in immigration detention to keep their children with them. After that, children must be placed in HHS care. Azar asked senators to change that law.

Questioned by Democratic senators, Azar refused to say how long some 2,000 separated children would remain in HHS shelters. He said HHS conducts extensive vetting of parents to make sure they’re not traffickers masquerading as parents. He didn’t address the issue of parents who are released from immigration custody while their cases are heard.