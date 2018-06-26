Home NATIONAL Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained
Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

0
0
Azar II testifies before the Senate Finance Committee in Washington
now viewing

Azar Says Can’t Reunite Kids If Parents Detained

Danny Paul Bible
now playing

Inmate Wants To Be Executed By Firing Squad Or Gas

GREG ABBOTT
now playing

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

voter fraud-1
now playing

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

TRAVEL BAN SUPREME COURT
now playing

Muslim Congressman: Ruling A 'marker of shame'

TRAVEL BAN
now playing

Republicans Say Ruling Will Help Stop Terrorism

immigrants immigrant children-1
now playing

A Day With Border Patrol: Imperiled Infant, Distraught Dad

Separated mother and child removed from Brown v. Board mural
now playing

Separated Mother And Child Removed From Brown v. Board Mural

Immigrant children now housed in a tent encampment under the new “zero tolerance” policy by the Trump administration are shown walking in single file at the facility near the Mexican border in Tornillo, Texas
now playing

Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities

IMMIGRANTS GENERIC
now playing

Texas community ends immigration center contract

immigrants immigrant children
now playing

CBP No Longer Referring Illegal Immigrant Parents For Prosecution

(AP) – Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar says his department can’t reunite separated kids with their migrant parents as long as the parents are in detention awaiting resolution of their immigration cases.

Azar told the Senate Finance Committee Tuesday that current federal law only allows a 20-day period for parents in immigration detention to keep their children with them. After that, children must be placed in HHS care.  Azar asked senators to change that law.

Questioned by Democratic senators, Azar refused to say how long some 2,000 separated children would remain in HHS shelters. He said HHS conducts extensive vetting of parents to make sure they’re not traffickers masquerading as parents.  He didn’t address the issue of parents who are released from immigration custody while their cases are heard.

Related posts:

  1. Media Fight Restrictions On Immigrant Children Facilities
  2. Health And Human Services To Use Port Isabel Center To Process Immigrant Adults
  3. Republican: Migrant Kids ‘happy’ In Center
  4. CBP No Longer Referring Illegal Immigrant Parents For Prosecution
Related Posts
GREG ABBOTT

Governor Abbott Signs Request For Valley Disaster Declaration

jsalinas 0
voter fraud-1

Authorities Uncover New Case Of Voter Fraud In The Valley

jsalinas 0
TRAVEL BAN SUPREME COURT

Muslim Congressman: Ruling A ‘marker of shame’

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video