Home NATIONAL Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits
Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits
NATIONAL
0

Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits

0
0
OPIOID CRISIS BANNER
now viewing

Babies In Withdrawal Get Attention In Lawsuits

BORDER WALL
now playing

Federal Contract Awarded For Gate Construction On Valley Border Wall

ROMIAN LETTUCE
now playing

Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

d-trump_v-putin
now playing

Kremlin Surprised By Trump's Putin Cancellation

Paul Caneiro mansion murders of 4
now playing

Officials Release Details On Family Slaying

Ambassador Matthew Tueller
now playing

US Yemen Diplomat Accuses Iran Of Stoking Regional Conflicts

U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan
now playing

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

BORDER TEAR GAS SAN YSIDRO
now playing

No One Arrested In Border Clash Is Prosecuted

Beto O’rourke and Ted Cruz
now playing

O'Rourke Vs. Castro: 2 Texans Eye White House Runs

IMMIGRANT FAMILY DETENTION
now playing

Ruling May Allow Licensing Of Migrant Family Detention

POLICE CRIME SCENE
now playing

2 Dead Following Undercover Drug Bust

(AP) – A panel of judges is expressing skepticism about whether lawsuits brought on behalf of babies born in opioid withdrawal should have their cases considered separately from hundreds of government entities also suing the drug industry over an opioid crisis.

Lawyers say that more than 150,000 babies were born addicted to opioids from 2012 through 2016 and that the number keeps growing.  Like local and state governments, they want drugmakers and distributors to be held liable.  But the lawyers for the babies say they have different legal issues and more urgent needs to pay for help for the children.

In a hearing Thursday, judges asked whether getting help for the children would happen any faster if their cases were separated from the ones filed by the state and local governments.

Related posts:

  1. Ruling May Allow Licensing Of Migrant Family Detention
  2. ROXANNE FLORES
  3. Number Of Texas Teacher Misconduct Cases Increases Again
  4. World Still Isn’t Ready For Gene-Edited Babies
Related Posts
ROMIAN LETTUCE

Repeat Outbreaks Pressure Produce Industry To Step Up Safety

jsalinas 0
Paul Caneiro mansion murders of 4

Officials Release Details On Family Slaying

jsalinas 0
U.S. President Donald Trump’s personal lawyer Michael Cohen leaves federal court in Manhattan

Michael Cohen Pleads Guilty To Lying To Congress

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video