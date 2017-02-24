Home NATIONAL Baby Born Premature Dies After Mother Shot Dead In Chicago
(AP) – A baby girl has died about five months after she was born prematurely when her mother was killed in a drive-by shooting in Chicago.  The Cook County medical examiner’s office said Friday that 5-month-old A’Miracle Jones died Thursday evening at a downtown Chicago hospital. The baby’s mother, 19-year-old Parasha M. Beard, was killed Sept. 18 when she was shot in the head.

Police say Beard was in a parked car when another vehicle drove past and someone inside fired shots. The medical examiner ruled Beard’s death a homicide.  The Chicago Tribune reports that Beard’s mother, Crystal Jones, has been caring for the baby since her daughter’s death. Jones tells the newspaper “it hurts so bad.”  The medical examiner says results of the baby’s autopsy are due Friday.

