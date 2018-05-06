Home TEXAS Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle
Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle
TEXAS
Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle

Baby Dies After Being Left In Vehicle

(AP) – Authorities say a 9-month-old child is dead after being left unattended in a hot vehicle in Harris County.  Thomas Gilliland, a senior deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office, said the baby had been taken to an area hospital on Monday. The agency said in a social media post that the 9-month-old child was in critical condition due to “extreme heat” after she was left unattended Monday afternoon in a hot vehicle outside Baytown, Texas. The agency later reported in another post that the baby had died.

Gilliland reported the child was in the vehicle for an “extended period of time.” The National Weather Service reports the temperature was about 90 degrees with a heat index reading of about 100 degrees at the time. Gilliland says the child’s parents discovered the baby Monday afternoon and authorities were notified.  No further information was immediately available.

