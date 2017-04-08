Home NATIONAL Baby Sitters Accused Of Putting Flea-Infested Kids In U-Haul
Baby Sitters Accused Of Putting Flea-Infested Kids In U-Haul
Baby Sitters Accused Of Putting Flea-Infested Kids In U-Haul

Baby sitters accused of putting flea-infested kids in U-Haul
Baby Sitters Accused Of Putting Flea-Infested Kids In U-Haul

(AP) – Authorities say two baby sitters have been charged with putting five children infested with fleas, bedbugs and lice into the back of a U-Haul truck in Ohio.

The Chronicle-Telegram reports 25-year-old Jamie Adkins and 55-year-old Brian Dekam were arrested Wednesday in Elyria after they were spotted loading the children into the U-Haul.

Adkins told police she and Dekam had been caring for the children for several weeks and the children’s mother knew they were being transported in the U-Haul from Cleveland to Elyria. Adkins described herself as the children’s godmother.

The children range in age from 2 to 15. The youngest was hospitalized for heat exhaustion. The other four are now in foster care.  Adkins and Dekam are charged with child endangerment.  Records don’t ndicate whether they have attorneys.

