TEXAS

Babysitter Accused Of Shooting Nephew While Taking Selfie

This photo provided by the Harris County Sheriff's department shows Caitlyn Smith. The Houston-area teen was in jail Thursday, Feb. 27, 2020, after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account. Smith, 19, was being held in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. Bond has been set at $20,000. (Harris County Sheriff's Department via AP)

(AP) – A Houston-area teen is in jail after she was accused of accidentally shooting her 10-year-old nephew after making a selfie video of herself with a gun for her Instagram account.

Caitlyn Smith is in the Harris County Jail charged with felony injury to a child. According to an arrest affidavit, the 19-year-old told investigators that she was babysitting her nephew Tuesday at her suburban apartment on Houston’s northern fringe. She was shooting a cellphone video for herself pointing a 9-millimeter handgun for her Instagram account when she squeezed the trigger, accidentally shooting her nephew in the abdomen.

