Back Doors, Tunnel Help Supreme Court Nominees Stay Secret

(AP) – President Donald Trump is determined to keep his Supreme Court nominee a secret until the unveiling Monday night. He’s not the first president to relish the drama.

Recent presidents have gone to some lengths to keep their choices under wraps: ushering nominees into the White House through a tunnel or back door, arranging covert car rides and meeting nominees outside the Oval Office.

President Bill Clinton asked Ruth Bader Ginsburg to come to the White House on a weekend and enter through the back door when she came for an interview.

President Barack Obama’s administration asked Sonia Sotomayor to not fly to Washington for fear she’d be recognized.

George W. Bush nominee Samuel Alito said he “felt like a spy” amid the secrecy surrounding his selection.