Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

(AP) – His whirlwind foreign trip over, President Donald Trump is facing old and new political and policy challenges at home.

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

Trump also must grapple with decisions on an international climate change agreement and choosing an FBI director.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks. The Republican health care bill that narrowly passed the House faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs.