Home NATIONAL Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges
Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges
NATIONAL
TRENDING
0

Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

0
0
GettyImages-688927774
now viewing

Back Home After Foreign Trip, Trump Faces Slew Of Challenges

HT-Wonder-Woman-MEM-170526_12x5_1600
now playing

Some Women-Only Screenings Planned For 'Wonder Woman'

104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298
now playing

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452
now playing

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

KHJ
now playing

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation's Capital

jet-plane-crash-medres-1470792323
now playing

Federal Officials In Alaska Probe 2 Plane Crashes; 4 Dead

untitled
now playing

The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia

San Francisco Courts Test New Approach To Homeless Crimes

is-claims-responsibility-for-killing-coptic-christians-in-egypt-bus-attack-136418352417103901-170527133016
now playing

The Latest: IS Claims Responsibility For Egypt Bus Attack

Donald Trump
now playing

The Latest: Trump To Decide Next Week On Paris Accord

ABORTION-BILL-TEXAS
now playing

Texas Set To Embrace New Abortion Restrictions

(AP) – His whirlwind foreign trip over, President Donald Trump is facing old and new political and policy challenges at home.

Trump returned to Washington late Saturday after a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, his first trip abroad as president.

Questions continue about allegations that his campaign and associates had contacts with Russian officials before he entered the White House.

Trump also must grapple with decisions on an international climate change agreement and choosing an FBI director.

His policy agenda has run into road blocks. The Republican health care bill that narrowly passed the House faces an uncertain future in the Senate.

The president will need to defend his budget plan, which has drawn criticism for deep cuts to safety net programs.

Related posts:

  1. Boehner: Trump’s Term ‘disaster,’ Aside From Foreign Affairs
  2. Trump Travel Ban Showdown Headed For Supreme Court
  3. Kaine’s Son, 7 Others, Charged In Protest Of Pro-Trump Event
  4. The Latest: Trump Attacks News Reports On Son-In-Law, Russia
Related Posts
104496701-AP_17148104648985_530x298

Jet Owned By Elvis Auctioned After Sitting 35 Years

Danny Castillon 0
hillary_clinton_vote_fb-865×452

Judge Dismisses Lawsuit Against Clinton By Benghazi Families

Danny Castillon 0
KHJ

Noose Found On Tree Outside Museum In Nation’s Capital

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video