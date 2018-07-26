Home WORLD Backing Off Auto Tariffs, US And EU Agree To More Talks
(AP) – Tensions between the U.S. and the European Union over a possible automotive trade war have eased with officials agreeing to hold off on new tariffs and instead engage in talks to break down trade barriers.
President Donald Trump and European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker appeared in the White House Rose Garden on Wednesday to announce they’ve agreed to work toward “zero tariffs” and “zero subsidies” on non-automotive goods.
Trump said the EU had agreed to buy “a lot of soybeans” and increase its imports of liquefied natural gas from the U.S. And the two sides also agreed to resolve a dispute over U.S. tariffs on steel and aluminum.
Negotiations are sure to be contentious and the United States remains embroiled in major trade disputes with China and other trading partners.

