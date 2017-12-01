Home TEXAS Backlash In Texas Over Anti-LGBT Bill Begins With Author
Backlash In Texas Over Anti-LGBT Bill Begins With Author
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Backlash In Texas Over Anti-LGBT Bill Begins With Author

0
0
AP977236977207
now viewing

Backlash In Texas Over Anti-LGBT Bill Begins With Author

AP96709367176
now playing

Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise To Still-Low 247,000

AP412606205520
now playing

Trump's Choice To Lead Pentagon Appears Before Senators Today

image (1)
now playing

Minnesota Judge Holds Hearing On Fate Of Prince's Estate

1280×868
now playing

Bills Require Presidential Candidates To Release Tax Returns

Director of National Intelligence Clapper testifies to the Senate Select Committee on Intelligence hearing on “Russia’s intelligence activities” on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Intelligence Chief Denies Leaks By Intelligence Community

920×920
now playing

EU Presidency Calls For Urgent Migrant Deal With Libya

1484218135077
now playing

US Troops Enter Poland, 1st Deployment To Russia's Doorstep

ben-carson-1484211560
now playing

Retired Neurosurgeon Ben Carson Gets Hearing For HUD Chief

e40ec56b15f84d9388269153f7f01340-1020×680
now playing

Trump's CIA Choice To Be Questioned

11082012_obamacare_article
now playing

Beginning The Process Of Dumping Obama's Health Care

(AP) — Backlash over Texas’ efforts to adopt anti-LGBT bathroom laws has begun, with a best-selling author snubbing lawmakers and Dallas civic leaders warning major sporting events could go elsewhere.

Republican legislator Rep. Matt Schaefer fired back Wednesday with a proposal to restrict lawmakers and others in the Texas capitol to using public bathrooms according to their “biological sex.”

Texas is among several states where GOP leaders want people to be required to use restrooms that correspond with the gender on their birth certificates. Such a measure in North Carolina caused outrage in the lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender community and inspired corporate and NCAA boycotts.

Rick Riordan, author of the “Percy Jackson and the Olympians” series, said in a tweet that he declined an honor from the Texas Legislature over “this nonsense.”

Related posts:

  1. Cash Crunch, Bathroom Bill Battle Await Texas Lawmakers
  2. Beginning The Process Of Dumping Obama’s Health Care
  3. Boris Johnson Says UK Told Trump Russia Was Behind Hacking
  4. Hospitalized Texas Baby Soothed By Dallas Cowboys Games
Related Posts
AP96709367176

Applications For US Jobless Aid Rise To Still-Low 247,000

Roxanne Garcia 0
AP412606205520

Trump’s Choice To Lead Pentagon Appears Before Senators Today

Roxanne Garcia 0
11082012_obamacare_article

Beginning The Process Of Dumping Obama’s Health Care

Zack Cantu 0
Close

Share this video