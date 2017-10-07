Bad Behavior Is Trending Online, Inspiring It In Real Life

(AP) – President Donald Trump’s most popular tweet to date is a video showing him fake-pummeling a personification of CNN. Last week, reality star Rob Kardashian became a worldwide trending topic after attacking his former fiancée with a flurry of explicit Instagram posts.

Experts say the popularity of such lurid posts is affecting social interactions in real life.

Psychologists and academics who specialize in the effects of social media say that seeing or sharing uncivil exchanges online, particularly from role models, can result in real shifts in attitudes and behaviors.

Author and psychologist Catherine Steiner-Adair says she is often confronted by students asking about the rudeness from celebrities and political leaders. She says those discussions have revealed that at some middle- and high-school campuses, “Trumping” has come to mean grabbing a girl’s rear end.