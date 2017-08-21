Home TEXAS Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop
Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop
TEXAS
TRENDING
0

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

0
0
Immigration Fraud Lawyers
now viewing

Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

US NAVY DESTROYER COLLISION
now playing

Pentagon Chief Confirms Navy Probe Of Accidents

This is an undated handout photo sourced from social media of 22-year-old Younes Abouyaaquoub.
now playing

Police Shoot And Kill Barcelona Van Attacker

Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction
now playing

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG
now playing

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

confederate-statues-texas
now playing

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

cyber-attack-comp
now playing

UK Promises To Prosecute Online Hate Crimes Vigorously

14b3e3a2781540ab9e479f533c7b98a3_original
now playing

US And S. Korean Troops Start Drills Amid N. Korea Standoff

47ff4064b2db4634b437aba4d86ab626
now playing

Trump To Outline Afghan Strategy In National TV Address

920×920 (7)
now playing

Mourners Keep Gathering At Barcelona Attack Site

WireAP_468ca9b7c23c4c04b2fcc314b9ce0b61_12x5_992
now playing

Tanker In Navy Collision Had Safety Violations

(AP) – With a rapid succession of policy changes and a sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge in demand for legal help among immigrants, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases.

But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before they are stopped.

In Houston, a handful of attorneys help immigrants file complaints against other lawyers for overcharging them or not filing paperwork as promised.

One lawyer, Raed (RAH’-ed) Gonzalez, says immigrants are an easy mark for fraud because “it is a population that is afraid.”

Related posts:

  1. Falfurrias Border Patrol Agents Find 60 Undocumented Immigrants Inside Frigid Trailer
  2. Evangelical Advisers Stay With Trump As Others Criticize Him
  3. Man Arrested After 23 Immigrants Found In Semi Near El Paso
Related Posts
Norman Rockwell painting sells for $1.6 million at auction

Norman Rockwell Painting Sells For $1.6 Million At Auction

jsalinas 0
DOG FIGHTING-VICIOUS DOG

Police Say Baby Boy Fatally Mauled By Family Dog

jsalinas 0
confederate-statues-texas

University Of Texas Removes Confederate Statues

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video