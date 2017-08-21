Bad Immigration Lawyers Hard To Find, Harder To Stop

(AP) – With a rapid succession of policy changes and a sharp rise in arrests, the Trump administration has created a surge in demand for legal help among immigrants, and hundreds of lawyers have started taking on immigration cases.

But the systems for finding and reporting fraud and misconduct remain byzantine and allow bad lawyers to sometimes rack up dozens of complaints before they are stopped.

In Houston, a handful of attorneys help immigrants file complaints against other lawyers for overcharging them or not filing paperwork as promised.

One lawyer, Raed (RAH’-ed) Gonzalez, says immigrants are an easy mark for fraud because “it is a population that is afraid.”