A severe storm ravages a makeshift immigrant camp site in Matamoros. The heavy rain and high winds left the tent city in disarray Saturday. The camp is on a levee which turned into a muddy mess.

Tents were blown down and people’s belongings got soaked, including personal documents they need to show at asylum hearings. Those who want to help can contact asylum seeking support nonprofit Team Brownsville for details at TeamBrownsville-dot-Org.