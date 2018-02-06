Home NATIONAL Bad Timing: End To Pot Prosecutions Comes Too Late For Many
(AP) – They might be the unluckiest pot smokers in New York.

Manhattan District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr. said last month that his office would stop prosecuting people for possession or public use of marijuana on Aug. 1.

But that midsummer start date comes too late for people still being dragged into court on the charge now.

Allain Laporte (AL’-ehn luh-PORT’) recently faced a Manhattan judge, accused of puffing on a joint in a park.

The college student says undercover police officers handcuffed him and took him to a local precinct.

His court appearance came six days after Vance said racially uneven enforcement of marijuana laws was a problem, and that prosecutions should largely end.

Prosecutions in the borough are expected to drop from roughly 5,000 per year to about 200.

