Baghdad Embassy Attack Prompts Pompeo To Delay Ukraine Visit

File photo: Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

(AP) – The breach of the U.S. Embassy compound in Baghdad has prompted Secretary of State Mike Pompeo to delay his trip to Ukraine and four other countries.

Pompeo was to arrive in Ukraine late Thursday in his first visit to the country at the center of President Donald Trump’s impeachment. State Department spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus says Pompeo is postponing the trip “to continue monitoring the ongoing situation in Iraq and ensure the safety and security of Americans in the Middle East.” She says he intends to reschedule soon.

In Kyiv, Pompeo was to meet Ukraine’s president and reaffirm U.S. support for Ukrainian sovereignty.

