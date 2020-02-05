Baghdad Tells Military Officials To Minimize US Reliance

(AP) – Iraqi military officials say the Iraqi government has told its military not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led coalition forces in operations against the Islamic State group. The development comes amid a prevailing crisis of mistrust tainting U.S.-Iraq ties after a Washington-directed strike killed a top Iranian general and Iraqi militia commander.

The officials say Iraq is seeking to minimize coalition assistance, while a coalition spokesperson said Iraqis had not requested assistance with airstrikes since the killing of Iranian Gen. Qassem Soleimani.

A senior military intelligence source said after the killing, the government “decided to inform us formally not to cooperate and not to seek assistance from the U.S.-led international coalition in any operation.”