Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role
Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role

Bailiff Pleads Not Guilty In Alleged Drug Conspiracy Role

A Hidalgo County court bailiff has pleaded not guilty to federal charges related to his alleged role in a drug trafficking ring.

Oscar De La Cruz was arraigned Wednesday on forgery and drug conspiracy charges. Investigators say De La Cruz was taking money from drug traffickers to falsify court documents that helped them move and distribute cocaine. De La Cruz was arrested earlier this month following an FBI investigation. He has been freed on bond.

De La Cruz had been a bailiff in county Court-at-Law Number 6.

