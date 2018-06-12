Home NATIONAL Baker Fondly Recalls His Old Friend Bush
Baker Fondly Recalls His Old Friend Bush
Baker Fondly Recalls His Old Friend Bush

Family and Friends Attend Funeral Service For Pres. George H.W. Bush In Houston
Baker Fondly Recalls His Old Friend Bush

Former Secretary of State James Baker is fondly recalling former President George H.W. Bush. Eulogizing Bush today, Baker grew emotional and said he was lucky to have the 41st President as a friend. He described Bush as a truly beautiful human being.

Baker noted Bush’s lifelong devotion to public service. He said the world became a better place while Bush was in the White House. Baker described Bush as a thoughtful man of courage, integrity and decency. He also said Bush reflected what is best about the USA.

