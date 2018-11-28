Home LOCAL Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal’s Mayoral Victory In Palmview
Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal’s Mayoral Victory In Palmview
LOCAL
TRENDING
0

Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal’s Mayoral Victory In Palmview

0
0
VOTE VOTING POLLS ELECTION ELECT
now viewing

Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal’s Mayoral Victory In Palmview

police badge generic
now playing

Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested

PAUL RYAN
now playing

Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding

longhorns aggies football classic
now playing

Lyle Larson Wants Longhorns-Aggies Football Game Back

NANCY PELOSI
now playing

Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

AFGHANISTAN
now playing

Rise In US Deaths In Afghanistan Clouds Outlook For Peace

GENE DNA
now playing

Scientist Reports 2nd Gene-Edited Pregnancy

PAUL MANAFORT
now playing

New Developments Put Manafort Back In Russia Probe Spotlight

IVANKA TRUMP AND EMAIL ACCOUNT
now playing

Ivanka Trump Defends Her Use Of A Private Email Account

FILE PHOTO: U.S. Senator Durbin questions Supreme Court nominee Gorsuch during Senate Judiciary Committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington
now playing

Senators Unhappy Briefing Excluded CIA Chief

DONALD TRUMP AND MIGRANTS
now playing

US To Appeal Judge's Order Barring Asylum Restrictions

He’s been sworn as the new mayor of Palmview, but that doesn’t mean Ricardo Villareal is yet the mayor of Palmview.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says Villareal wasn’t properly elected on November 6th because his name improperly appeared on the ballot. Villareal was running unopposed, and his name appeared with other unopposed candidates already declared elected. But state elections officials say because there were two contested city council races on the ballot, Palmview voters should have also been able to vote for mayor, even though Villareal was not contested. And because Villareal did not get a single vote, he was not officially elected.

Palmview city officials are waiting to receive a written opinion from the Secretary of State’s Office, and will then determine what do to next. That could include holding another election.

Related posts:

  1. Tijuana Declares ‘Humanitarian Crisis,’ Seeks Help From UN
  2. Caravan Migrants Explore Options After Tijuana Border Clash
  3. US Nixed FBI Checks For Teen Migrant Camp Staff
  4. Divisive Race Ends With Republican Hyde-Smith Victory
Related Posts
police badge generic

Palm Valley Police Chief Arrested

jsalinas 0
PAUL RYAN

Ryan: House Ready To Authorize Border Wall Funding

jsalinas 0
NANCY PELOSI

Dems Nominate Pelosi As Speaker Of House

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video