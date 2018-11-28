Ballot Snafu Voids Villareal’s Mayoral Victory In Palmview

He’s been sworn as the new mayor of Palmview, but that doesn’t mean Ricardo Villareal is yet the mayor of Palmview.

The Texas Secretary of State’s Office says Villareal wasn’t properly elected on November 6th because his name improperly appeared on the ballot. Villareal was running unopposed, and his name appeared with other unopposed candidates already declared elected. But state elections officials say because there were two contested city council races on the ballot, Palmview voters should have also been able to vote for mayor, even though Villareal was not contested. And because Villareal did not get a single vote, he was not officially elected.

Palmview city officials are waiting to receive a written opinion from the Secretary of State’s Office, and will then determine what do to next. That could include holding another election.