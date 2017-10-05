Home NATIONAL Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point
Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point
NATIONAL
0

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

0
0
Band of brothers 3 siblings graduating from West Point
now viewing

Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer
now playing

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

REWARD OFFERED
now playing

New Reward Offered In Nahomi Rodriguez Murder

DWAYNE JOHNSON
now playing

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

CHRIS BERMAN WIFE DIES IN CAR CRASH
now playing

Wife Of ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman Dies In Crash

SYRIAN KURDS TAKE DAM AND TOWN IS CONTROLLED
now playing

Syrian Kurds Take Largest Dam, Town From IS

police20lights20generic
now playing

Elderly Man Kills Self, Said He Killed Wife With Alzheimer's

JAMES COMEY
now playing

Comey Asked For More Resources For Russia Probe

INAPPROPRIATE STUDENT TEACHER RELATIONSHIP
now playing

House OKs Bill On Improper Teacher-Student Relationships

IMMIGRATION LOCKUP CHILDREN
now playing

Texas Votes To Give Immigration Lockups Child Care Licenses

VISA US VISA
now playing

Far Fewer Refugees Entering US Despite Travel Ban Setbacks

(AP) – Three Texas brothers are set to graduate together from West Point.  Noah, Sumner and Cole Ogrydziak will graduate with the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2017 on May 27, marking the first time in more than three decades that three siblings have finished at the storied institution at the same time.

Cole and Sumner are 21-year-old twins. Older brother Noah just turned 23, and spent a year at West Point’s prep school before entering the academy along with the twins in 2013.

Cole compares their West Point experience to having “automatic friends.” But the Ogrydziaks are in different regiments, take different classes and likely will be sent off to different locations after they graduate as second lieutenants.  The last time three siblings graduated West Point together was 1985.

No related posts.

Related Posts
Senate Democrat Chuck Schumer

Senate Dems Want Special Counsel On Russia Probe

jsalinas 0
DWAYNE JOHNSON

Rock Nation? Dwayne Johnson Considering Run For White House

jsalinas 0
CHRIS BERMAN WIFE DIES IN CAR CRASH

Wife Of ESPN Broadcaster Chris Berman Dies In Crash

jsalinas 0
Close

Share this video