Band Of Brothers: 3 Siblings Graduating From West Point

(AP) – Three Texas brothers are set to graduate together from West Point. Noah, Sumner and Cole Ogrydziak will graduate with the U.S. Military Academy’s Class of 2017 on May 27, marking the first time in more than three decades that three siblings have finished at the storied institution at the same time.

Cole and Sumner are 21-year-old twins. Older brother Noah just turned 23, and spent a year at West Point’s prep school before entering the academy along with the twins in 2013.

Cole compares their West Point experience to having “automatic friends.” But the Ogrydziaks are in different regiments, take different classes and likely will be sent off to different locations after they graduate as second lieutenants. The last time three siblings graduated West Point together was 1985.