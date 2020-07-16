Bank Of America Sees Recessionary Impacts ‘Deep Into 2022’

(AP) — Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, as the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic.The results from BofA are the latest dire sign that Americans and businesses are struggling to keep up with their debts, with many parts of the country’s economy shut down. Together the five big Wall Street banks that have reported this quarter have set side more than $30 billion to cover these loans, on top of the tens of billions they set aside in the first quarter when the pandemic just started.