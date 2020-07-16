Bank Of America Sees Recessionary Impacts ‘Deep Into 2022’

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a Bank of America logo is attached to the exterior of the Bank of America Financial Center building, in Boston. Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, July 16, 2020, as the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

FILE - In this Monday, Oct. 14, 2019 file photo a Bank of America logo is attached to the exterior of the Bank of America Financial Center building, in Boston. Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, July 16, 2020, as the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic. (AP Photo/Steven Senne, File)

(AP) — Consumer banking giant Bank of America saw its profits drop by more than half in the second quarter, the bank reported Thursday, as the bank set aside billions of dollars to cover potentially bad loans caused by the pandemic.The results from BofA are the latest dire sign that Americans and businesses are struggling to keep up with their debts, with many parts of the country’s economy shut down. Together the five big Wall Street banks that have reported this quarter have set side more than $30 billion to cover these loans, on top of the tens of billions they set aside in the first quarter when the pandemic just started.