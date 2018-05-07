Home TEXAS Bank Restores Stolen Funds To 112-Year-Old Texas Man
(AP) – Bank of America has credited the account of a Texas resident who is believed to be the oldest man in the U.S. after his family reported that thieves had stolen his identity and drained the account.

Richard Overton’s family says Social Security and bank account numbers for the 112-year-old Austin man were used to make seven withdrawals over the past several months. The family filed a police report Friday.

Cousin Volma Overton says the family was shocked when the bank asked them to come in and sign for the restored funds. He declined to say how much money was stolen, but said it was a “significant amount.”

Bank spokeswoman Colleen Haggerty says the bank is investigating and the family says Austin police and federal authorities are also looking into it.

