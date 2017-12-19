Home NATIONAL Banking Panel Kills Trump Nominee To Lead Export-Import Bank
Banking Panel Kills Trump Nominee To Lead Export-Import Bank
NATIONAL
0

Banking Panel Kills Trump Nominee To Lead Export-Import Bank

0
0
101880641-export-import-bank.1910×1000
now viewing

Banking Panel Kills Trump Nominee To Lead Export-Import Bank

Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy
now playing

House Passes $1.5T Tax Bill In Major Win For GOP

1060×600-56777e10fef824b96a3bc643f9fc3c54
now playing

Senators Oppose Surveillance Law Extension In Spending Bill

gettyimages-874297046
now playing

Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race

1513690755804
now playing

US Current Account Trade Deficit Drops 19.2 Percent In Q3

audi
now playing

Audi Recalls Over 52,000 Cars; Fuel Lines Can Leak

Trump National Security
now playing

Trump Says America Will 'Stand Up For Ourselves'

migrants_3.jpg.size-custom-crop.1086×0
now playing

UN Says There Are 258 Million International Migrants Today

920×920 (6)
now playing

McCain Feeling Well, Returning After Holidays

5a38dc622dc08.image
now playing

Scientists Tune Into Brain To Uncover Music's Healing Power

1513666188750
now playing

Al-Qaida Divisions May Aid Assad As He Eyes Syria's Idlib

(AP) – A Senate panel has rejected President Donald Trump’s nominee to run the Export-Import Bank.

Two Banking Committee Republicans, Tim Scott of South Carolina and Mike Rounds of South Dakota, joined with Democrats to shelve the nomination of former GOP Rep. Scott Garrett of New Jersey to head up the bank, which provides loans, credit insurance and loan guarantees to help foreign buyers purchase U.S. exports.

It has many GOP critics who say it distorts markets and that too much of its help benefits large corporations like Boeing. Some U.S. businesses, including airlines, say the bank effectively subsidizes foreign competitors.

Garrett voted to shutter the bank when serving in Congress and didn’t apologize for his opposition when testifying at his confirmation hearing.

The bank has significant bipartisan support in Congress.

Related posts:

  1. Trump Wants Death For Anyone Who Kills A Cop
  2. Trump Says He Isn’t Considering Robert Mueller Over Emails
  3. Trump Says America Will ‘Stand Up For Ourselves’
  4. Trump Says America Will ‘Stand Up For Ourselves’
Related Posts
Paul Ryan, Cathy McMorris Rodgers, Kevin Brady, Kevin McCarthy

House Passes $1.5T Tax Bill In Major Win For GOP

Fred Cruz 0
1060×600-56777e10fef824b96a3bc643f9fc3c54

Senators Oppose Surveillance Law Extension In Spending Bill

Roxanne Garcia 0
gettyimages-874297046

Counties Sorting Through Write-In Votes In Senate Race

Roxanne Garcia 0
Close

Share this video