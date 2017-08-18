Home NATIONAL Bannon Departure Latest Move In White House Shakeups
Bannon Departure Latest Move In White House Shakeups
(Washington, DC) — The departure of Steve Bannon is the latest move in a series of shakeups at the White House in recent weeks. Bannon was President Trump’s chief strategist and a key architect of Trump’s surprise victory in the presidential election.

The shakeups started with the hiring of hedge fund manager Anthony Scaramucci as White House communications chief last month. That prompted the resignation of Press Secretary Sean Spicer. Scaramucci lasted a little more than a week before he was ousted by new Chief of Staff John Kelly. Retired General Kelly was hired when Reince Priebus was removed as chief of staff. Kelly had been the secretary of homeland security.

