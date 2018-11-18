Home NATIONAL Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama’s Book Show
Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama’s Book Show
NATIONAL
0

Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama’s Book Show

0
0
5bf10fed09b7e_image
now viewing

Barack Obama Surprise Guest At Michelle Obama’s Book Show

1fddf5ec-541f-46b6-8f5f-5729afc1187a-QUICK_AND_THRASHER
now playing

Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School

untitled
now playing

Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: 'No Reason For Me To Hear It'

core_breaking_now
now playing

2 Dead In Vintage World War II Fighter Crash After Flyover

5bf09e5a1df1a_image
now playing

Migrants Get Cool Reception In Mexican Border Town

2000
now playing

Pope Decries That 'Wealthy Few' Feast On What Belongs To All

urn-publicid-ap-org-eaa3167138154945b6e03109a9c03009Germany_WWI_Centennial_05766-780×520
now playing

Macron, Merkel Seek Common Approaches To Trump, Euro

WireAP_bc99e1d7ba7b4ea196d1603be0e533bf_12x5_992
now playing

Ed Department Investigates Claims Against Women's Programs

heartbeatmonitorpixabay
now playing

New Mexico Woman Sues Hospital For Resuscitating Her

_92808835_gettyimages-627006184
now playing

Recount Adds To Florida's Reputation For Bungling Elections

ContentBroker_contentid-46895711e9ef445991e1c48e51ffd711
now playing

Migrants Won't See Armed US Soldiers On Border

(AP) — Former President Barack Obama practically brought the house down at Michelle Obama’s book show in Washington.
The former first lady is currently touring the country promoting her memoir, “Becoming,” and participated in a conversation Saturday night moderated by her longtime friend and former Obama White House adviser Valerie Jarrett.
When the conversation shifted toward Mrs. Obama’s feelings about her husband, Jarrett announced a “special guest” and Barack Obama came on stage carrying a bouquet of pink roses for his wife.
The crowd at Capital One Arena leapt to its feet.
Jarrett asked him what about Michelle Obama captured his heart when they met at a Chicago law firm where she was his mentor.
Barack Obama said she was “one of a kind,” strong and honest, and someone he knew he could always count on.
He also said he knew that if she was the mother of his children their offspring would be “extraordinary.”

Related posts:

  1. Melania Trump’s Moment: First Lady Flexes Muscles In Big Way
  2. White House Writing Up Rules For Reporters
  3. Pelosi To Pelosi Challengers: “Come On In”
  4. Mattis Compares Border Mission To One Against Pancho Villa
Related Posts
1fddf5ec-541f-46b6-8f5f-5729afc1187a-QUICK_AND_THRASHER

Yoga Studio Shooting Hero To Get $30,000 For Law School

Danny Castillon 0
untitled

Trump On Khashoggi Death Tape: ‘No Reason For Me To Hear It’

Danny Castillon 0
5bf09e5a1df1a_image

Migrants Get Cool Reception In Mexican Border Town

Danny Castillon 0
Close

Share this video