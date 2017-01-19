Home TEXAS Barbara Bush Being Treated For Bronchitis
Barbara Bush Being Treated For Bronchitis
(AP) – A spokesman says the 91-year-old wife of former President George H.W. Bush is being treated for bronchitis.  Former first lady Barbara Bush was experiencing fatigue and coughing when she checked into Houston Methodist Hospital on Wednesday, just days after her 92-year-old husband was admitted for treatment of pneumonia.  Bush spokesman Jim McGrath said in an email that an update on their conditions is expected Thursday morning.

The nation’s 41st president was moved to an intensive care unit at the hospital on Wednesday after undergoing a procedure to clear his airway.  Bronchitis is known to follow a cough or flu and cause infection or swelling of bronchial tubes. It can be treated with antibiotics.

