Barbeque Hauls In Donations For Church Shooting Victims

(AP) – A barbecue held to raise money for victims of the mass shooting at a Texas church attracted far more people than organizers expected.  Organizers estimate tens of thousands of people came by a tiny church in Adkins, Texas, to buy $10 barbecue plates and leave additional donations.

The effort was organized by Smokin’ Angels BBQ Ministry, an organization founded by two professional chefs after Hurricane Harvey.  Organizers quickly ran out of the 5,000 pounds of meat volunteers stayed up smoking overnight. Another 6,500 pounds soon arrived. Ministry co-founder Mike Ritch says he’ll announce Sunday how much money was collected.

The money will be given to families who lost relatives during the shooting rampage last week at First Baptist Church in Sutherland Springs, a tiny community about 15 miles (24 kilometers) southeast of Adkins.

