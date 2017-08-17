Home WORLD Barcelona Attack Death Toll Back Up To 13
Barcelona Attack Death Toll Back Up To 13
WORLD
Barcelona Attack Death Toll Back Up To 13

(AP) -The government in Spain’s Catalonia region has revised the death toll from the van attack in Barcelona back up to 13.

The regional interior department said late Thursday that 15 people were seriously injured in the attack at the central Las Ramblas district.   Another 23 were moderately wounded and 42 people were lightly wounded.  The injured are being cared for at various hospitals.

Catalonia’s regional president, Carles Puigdemont, tells Barcelona broadcaster TV3: “Our priority is to save lives. And our second priority is the police investigation, to find the people responsible of this attack and anyone who has helped them directly or indirectly.”

