Barr Defends Decision On Obstruction

Attorney General Bill Barr is defending his decision not to pursue a broader investigation of obstruction of justice in the Russia investigation.

During a Senate hearing Wednesday, Barr said it was his decision to make after Special Counsel Robert Mueller submitted his final report on Russian interference in the 2016 election.

Barr called it “my baby.” He said he was surprised that Mueller did not make a recommendation on obstruction and argued that there is “not a prosecutable case.” Mueller detailed 10 instances where obstruction may have occurred.