Barr Doesn’t Know If Mueller Backs His Summary

(AP) – Attorney General William Barr says he doesn’t know if Robert Mueller supported his conclusion that the special counsel’s report had insufficient evidence to establish that President Donald Trump obstructed justice.

The comment came as Maryland Sen. Chris Van Hollen asked Barr whether he agreed with Mueller’s assessment that there were “difficult issues” of law and fact concerning whether obstruction happened. Barr summarized that assessment in a letter to Congress March 24. Barr refused to answer Van Hollen’s question several times, saying he would say more when the report was out.

Barr said in the summary letter that Mueller did not reach a conclusion on whether the president obstructed justice, instead presenting evidence on both sides of the question. Barr said he and Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein decided that the evidence was insufficient to establish obstruction.