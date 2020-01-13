Barr: Pensacola Shooting Last Month Was Act Of Terrorism

Attorney General Bill Barr is calling last month’s deadly shooting at the Pensacola Naval Air Station an act of terrorism. The shooter was a Saudi Air Force officer who was part of a training mission at the base. Barr told a briefing that the shooter was motivated by “jihadist ideology,” but also said the shooter apparently had no ties to other known terrorists or terror groups.

Three U.S. servicemembers were killed and eight others were injured by a lone gunman, who was killed by sheriff’s deputies. Barr noted that thousands of foreign officers train at U.S. military bases.