Barr Sends Letter To Congress About Mueller Report

A copy of a letter from Attorney General William Barr advising Congress that Special Counsel Robert Mueller has concluded his investigation, is shown Friday, March 22, 2019 in Washington. Robert Mueller on Friday turned over his long-awaited final report on the contentious Russia investigation that has cast a dark shadow over Donald Trump's presidency, entangled Trump's family and resulted in criminal charges against some of the president's closest associates. (AP Photo/Jon Elswick)

Congress is being notified by the Justice Department it has received Robert Mueller’s final report, but did not describe any of its contents.

In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, Attorney General Bill Barr said Mueller “has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.” Barr added Mueller explained his prosecution decisions.

The attorney general told lawmakers he was reviewing the report and may offer Mueller’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.