Barr Sends Letter To Congress About Mueller Report

Congress is being notified by the Justice Department it has received Robert Mueller’s final report, but did not describe any of its contents.
In a letter to the leaders of the House and Senate Judiciary committees, Attorney General Bill Barr said Mueller “has concluded his investigation of Russian interference in the 2016 election and related matters.” Barr added Mueller explained his prosecution decisions.
The attorney general told lawmakers he was reviewing the report and may offer Mueller’s principal conclusions as soon as this weekend.
