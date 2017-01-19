Barricades Go Up, Collapsible Umbrellas Will Be Allowed

(AP) – Security barricades and blockades are going up around Washington in preparation for tomorrow’s inauguration. Outgoing Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson told MSNBC that areas where inaugural crowds gather will be “extra fortified” with dump trucks and armored vehicles. But Johnson adds that there’s no specific threat to the inauguration. Except, that is, for the threat of rain.

The National Park Service is revising its “no umbrella” policy, and it says collapsible mini umbrellas will be allowed on the parade route and the National Mall.